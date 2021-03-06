Independiente Medellín
    -
    23:00
    05/03/21
    Estadio Atanasio Girardot
    La Equidad
      Liga BetPlay Dimayor • Day 11
      Knockout stages
      avant-match

      Independiente Medellín - La Equidad

      Follow the Liga BetPlay Dimayor live Football match between Independiente Medellín and La Equidad with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 5 March 2021.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Hernán Darío Gómez or Alexis García? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Catch the latest Independiente Medellín and La Equidad news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
      Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Independiente Medellín and La Equidad. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.