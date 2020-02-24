LIVE

Monagas SC - Yaracuyanos FC

Liga FUTVE - 24 February 2020

Liga FUTVE – Follow the Football match between Monagas SC and Yaracuyanos FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 24 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Monagas SC and Yaracuyanos FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Monagas SC vs Yaracuyanos FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

