LIVE

Municipal Limeño - AD Chalatenango

Liga Pepsi - 26 February 2020

Liga Pepsi – Follow the Football match between Municipal Limeño and AD Chalatenango live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 26 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Municipal Limeño and AD Chalatenango? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Municipal Limeño vs AD Chalatenango. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

