LIVE

Independiente - Municipal Limeño

Liga Pepsi - 17 November 2019

Liga Pepsi – Follow the Football match between Independiente and Municipal Limeño live with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:15 on 17 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Independiente and Municipal Limeño? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Independiente vs Municipal Limeño. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

