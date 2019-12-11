LIVE

Santa Tecla FC - CD FAS

Liga Pepsi - 10 December 2019

Liga Pepsi – Follow the Football match between Santa Tecla FC and CD FAS live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 10 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Santa Tecla FC and CD FAS? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Santa Tecla FC vs CD FAS. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

