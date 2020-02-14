LIVE

Pérez Zeledón - Santos

Liga Promerica - 14 February 2020

Liga Promerica – Follow the Football match between Pérez Zeledón and Santos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 14 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Pérez Zeledón and Santos? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Pérez Zeledón vs Santos. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

