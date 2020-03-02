Saprissa
    -
    01:00
    02/03/20
    Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
    San Carlos
      Liga Promerica • Clausura - Day 12
      Knockout stages
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Saprissa - San Carlos
      Liga Promerica - 2 March 2020

      Liga Promerica – Follow the Football match between Saprissa and San Carlos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 2 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


      Have your say by voting on who will win between Saprissa and San Carlos? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Saprissa vs San Carlos. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.