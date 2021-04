Football

Liga reaction - 'A positive point for us' - Zinedine Zidane happy with Real Madrid draw at Getafe

Reaction from Zinedine Zidane at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday after his depleted Real Madrid side lost ground in the Spanish title race following a goalless draw at Getafe. Zidane was unable to call on several squad members because of injuries, suspensions and isolation because of Covid-19 so was left happy.

