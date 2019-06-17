Atletico to sign Benfica's Joao Felix for 120 million euros - report

Felix, 19, made his first-team debut for Benfica last season, helping the Lisbon side win the Portuguese league title by scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists in 21 starts.

He made his Portugal debut in this month's 3-1 win over Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League semi-final.

According to Marca, Atletico will pay the player's full release clause imminently, smashing the club's transfer record of 72 million euros which they paid last year to sign France winger Thomas Lemar from AS Monaco.

Video - Euro Papers: Pogba to hand in transfer request 01:46

Atletico, who finished runners-up in La Liga last season, should have plenty of money available after talismanic striker Antoine Griezmann said last month he is to leave the club.

The France international's release clause drops from 200 million euros to 120 million euros on July 1, and Spanish media reported that he has agreed personal terms with La Liga champions Barcelona.