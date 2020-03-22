With the first team’s squad apparently accounting for 53% of the club’s entire budget this year, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo suggested that club president Josep Maria Bartomeu had already held talks with players.

The intention of cutting salaries would be to curb the impact of the pandemic on the club, which like others across football and the wider sporting world, has been hit hard by governments shutting down major events. However, fans across the world will also be feeling the effects.

Bartomeu is said to have spoken to senior players Leo Messi, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique, all of whom were described as “receptive” to the move.

A teleconference is said to be taking place on Monday between La Liga representatives to discuss what can be done to help struggling clubs as the impact of the crisis deepens.