The French champions have been offered £90 million plus a selection of two players for the wantaway Brazilian forward.

Neymar scored 103 goals in 182 appearances for the Spanish giants during four seasons before he joined PSG for a still world-record £200m.

According to Sky in Germany, Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo, and Malcom have all been offered to the French club as part of the deal.

Philippe Coutinho is one of six players that have been offered to PSGGetty Images

Neymar - who is back in pre-season training in Paris - has signalled his intent to return to Barcelona after a two-year absence, but PSG are desperate to recoup close to the astronomical fee they paid for him.

The arrival of Antoine Griezmann for £108m from Atletico Madrid means Barcelona have had to seek a creative way to overcome falling foul of breaching financial fair play regulations.

The Catalan club believe a smaller fee - paid next summer - plus the choice of two players - could trigger PSG's interest.