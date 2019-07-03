The 19-year-old had a breakthrough year for the Lisbon club and shone in both the Primeira Liga and the Europa League, where his side were eliminated in the quarter-final stage.

This has been a busy day for Atletico Madrid, who have also signed Hector Herrera and Felipe from Benfica's arch rivals Porto.

The Mexican will sign a three-year deal on Thursday after spending six years at the Dragao.

Atletico Madrid have also lost plenty of talent this summer, with veterans Diego Godin and Juanfran moving on. Rodri was sold to Manchester City, while there are rumours concerning the future of Jan Oblak.