Jovic joins Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt confirm
Serbian strike Luka Jovic will join Real Madrid on a six-year deal pending a medical, Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt said on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old Jovic, who joined Eintracht initially on loan in 2017 from Benfica, scored 17 goals in 32 Bundesliga matches last season and another 10 in 14 Europa League games.
"On a sporting level he is a big loss for us," said Frankfurt sports director Fredi Bobic. "His explosiveness and goal threat are now known around Europe."
