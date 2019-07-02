Financial details of Sarabia's deal were not disclosed, but Spanish media reported that the 27-year-old was signed for around 20 million euros ($23 million).

The Spanish attacking midfielder had 23 goals and 17 assists for Sevilla in all competitions including Europa League qualifiers last season.

Media reports suggested that the signing may herald a move out by PSG's Brazilian star Neymar, who has been widely linked with a move back to Barcelona.

"We are delighted to announce Pablo Sarabia, the 27-year-old attacking midfielder from Sevilla, has signed a five-year contract with PSG," the Parisian club said in a statement.