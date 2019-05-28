Sport and El Pais are among those to claim that a number of players have been detained – including Leeds United forward Samuel Saiz, on loan at Liga side Getafe – plus the president of relegated Liga club Huesca.

Former Real Madrid player Raul Bravo, cited as the head of the organisation, is among those named. Borja Fernandez and Carlos Aranda, both once on Real’s books, were also arrested along with Deportivo’s Inigo Lopez.

Huesca’s head of medical services, Juan Carlos Galindo, was also indicted.

All individuals detained stand accused of belonging to a criminal organisation, corruption and money laundering.