Reyes' son signs for Real Madrid a month after ex-Arsenal forward's death
By Kevin Coulson

1 hour ago

Jose Antonio Reyes’ son has signed for Real Madrid, just a month after the former Arsenal player died in a car accident.

Jose Reyes Lopez, who has been playing for Leganes, will now join up with the Los Blancos’ academy.

The 11-year-old agreed the move prior to the death of his father – who played for Real for a season on loan in 2006-07 – but announced the switch on Instagram along with a picture of his mother.

"I'm very happy and proud to start a new chapter at Real Madrid," he wrote. "I want to thank all those people that have supported me and trusted me, especially my family.

" I will continue to enjoy myself, work and learn with humility."

The post drew a comment from former Barcelona and Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas, who wrote: "Study, listen, fight and above all, never stop believing.

"Humility as always before everything. Much love crack."

