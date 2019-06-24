Jose Reyes Lopez, who has been playing for Leganes, will now join up with the Los Blancos’ academy.

The 11-year-old agreed the move prior to the death of his father – who played for Real for a season on loan in 2006-07 – but announced the switch on Instagram along with a picture of his mother.

"I'm very happy and proud to start a new chapter at Real Madrid," he wrote. "I want to thank all those people that have supported me and trusted me, especially my family.

" I will continue to enjoy myself, work and learn with humility. "

The post drew a comment from former Barcelona and Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas, who wrote: "Study, listen, fight and above all, never stop believing.

"Humility as always before everything. Much love crack."