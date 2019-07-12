Madrid are in Canada ahead of their participation in the International Champions Cup, during which they will play glamour friendlies against Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich.

But they could be without their coach, leaving his assist David Bettoni in temporary charge.

"Our coach Zinedine Zidane has left the pre-season camp in Montreal for personal reasons," a club statement read.

"Until his return, the training sessions will be led by the second coach, David Bettoni."

Zidane returned to Real Madrid midway through last season, having left the previous summer after leading the club to their third straight Champions League title.