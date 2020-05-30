Football
Liga

La Liga clubs can return to full training from Monday

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Werden 2020 ein gefürchtetes Angriffs-Trio bilden: Lionel Messi (links), Antoine Griezmann (Mitte) und Luis Suárez

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Clubs in Spain's top two soccer divisions can hold full training sessions from Monday for the first time since returning to activity after action was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, La Liga organisers have said.

"Clubs will begin collective training on June 1 after the government's latest health order on the easing of restrictions," La Liga said in a statement on Saturday.

Teams returned to individual training at the start of May before progressing to training in groups of up 10 players two weeks later and groups of 14 players from last Monday.

Liga

Messi prefers not to over-think risk of infection as La Liga return looms

15/05/2020 AT 08:46

The top flight will resume on June 11, with Sevilla playing Real Betis, with matches potentially being held every day of the week, behind closed doors, until the season is concluded on July 19.

All organised football in Spain was provisionally suspended on March 12 as the virus ravaged the country, but the rate of infection has slowed significantly. Thirty-nine people died in the last week compared with a daily death toll in the hundreds a month ago, the health ministry said on Friday.

Liga

Barcelona in crisis as six directors quit

12/04/2020 AT 12:26
Liga

Barca players open to pay cut amidst coronavirus pandemic - report

22/03/2020 AT 09:42
Related Topics
FootballLiga
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Ukraine cancels match after some test positive for coronavirus

25 MINUTES AGO
Football

The Final: Ajax 1972 v Manchester United 1999 - Vote for the greatest European champions ever

3 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

Havertz is the star of Bundesliga's restart

6 HOURS AGO
Football

Two coaches in Australia's A-League quit before competition restart

9 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Inter insert anti-Juve clause as PSG agree €60m Icardi fee – Euro Papers

00:01:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Inter hold out for €111m as Barca close in on Lautaro signing – Euro Papers

00:00:58
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

YESTERDAY AT 15:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

YESTERDAY AT 15:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

YESTERDAY AT 15:11
Play Icon
UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Mark Allen - the final as it happened

09/12/2018 AT 22:13
Motorcycling

Bike legend Bayliss makes racing comeback at 48

13/12/2017 AT 09:52
Giro d'Italia

Dumoulin lead slashed after toilet break as Nibali wins Stage 16

23/05/2017 AT 15:15
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

28/05/2020 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Rabat undergoes surgery after testing crash

02/02/2017 AT 15:49
Football

Why Payet is unlikely to be celebrating a call-up for France’s Euro 2016 squad

22/02/2016 AT 17:00
Bundesliga

Lewandowski: Klopp made me a more complete player

10/11/2015 AT 16:02
View more

What's On (3)

Previous articleMessi prefers not to over-think risk of infection as La Liga return looms
Next articleItalian Fognini undergoes surgery on both ankles