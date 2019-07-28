The rumoured move to Jiangsu Suning was first reported last week, with Bale said to be set to earn £1 million a week at the Chinese club.

However BBC Sport correspondent David Ornstein tweeted on Sunday that the reported deal had been cancelled by Real Madrid.

Bale joined Real in 2013 for a then-record deal of £85m, and has enjoyed great success with the club, including four Champions League titles. However, his last four seasons with the club have been dogged by injury.

It has been widely anticipated for some time that the 30-year-old will leave the Liga giants this summer, as he is not favoured by manager Zinidine Zidane.

Zidane said earlier in the week that the Wales international was "very close to leaving" earlier in the week, and faced criticisms of showing disrespect to his player after he added it would be "best for everyone."