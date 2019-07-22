MONDAY’S BIG STORIES

The personal beef alarm just went off

You, dear reader, are probably aware that one Gareth Frank Bale did not feature for one Real Madrid Club de Fútbol in a decision taken by one Zinedine Yazid Zidane in their 2019 International Champions Cup fixture against one Fußball-Club Bayern München. The reason? Well, and The Warm-Up is reading between the lines here, is Zizou doesn’t like Gareth much. Nope. Not one bit. A fact the 47-year-old made very clear, to The Warm-Up’s mind anyway, when asked on the matter.

" Bale did not play because he is very close to leaving. We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone. "

Now, while to the uninitiated, the above quote might not seem overly pointed. However, The Warm-Up’s duty-bound at this juncture to point out that Zidane is a complete bore in press conferences; the man has an innate talent to open his mouth only for the words that come out to immediately disappear into the ether rendering the proceeding question a complete and utter waste of everybody’s time. So in Zidane parlance the above quotes amount to a serious smattering of beef.

Video - Euro Papers: Bale handed surprise escape route from Real 01:28

Still not convinced? Well, look at what came next:

" I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they have to be done. "

The *personal beef alarm bell* is honking all over the gaff when someone starts a statement with “I have nothing personal against…”.

So, where does said personal beef come from? Well, for The Warm-Up it is clear as day: The 2018 Champions League final in Kiev. Bale had just trotted off the bench to fire a brace in a 3-1 win against Liverpool, one of which was a rocket of a bicycle kick, to secure Zidane his third Champions League on the bounce. It was a performance that won him MOM, and so Gareth Frank Bale decided to give it the BIG I AM, telling anyone that would listen that if he wasn’t the main man next season he was off.

" I need to be playing week in, week out and that has not happened this season. I had an injury five, six weeks in but have been fit ever since. I have to sit down with my agent in the summer and discuss it "

Absolute large. Firing shots at Zidane in the wake of Zidane’s greatest-ever achievement – yes, three Champions Leagues on the bounce supersedes a couple of headers in a World Cup final you bunch of hipsters.

Zidane would end up leaving the club and Bale would remain. Was Zidane’s exit linked to Bale’s chat? Nah, not directly. However, Bale had undermined his manager – of that there was no doubt. Bale was in a position of power as a) he had just done the business in a Champions League final and b) Real president Florentino Perez is known to be loath to sell a Galactico that he has signed as it is an admission of failure. Bale leveraged those facts to pressurise Zidane. Bale larged it and Zidane has not forgotten.

The beef may have nothing to do with the above (if it doesn’t then Zidane is a bigger character than The Warm-Up who would be absolutely raging at that sort of behaviour) but be sure of one thing: there is personal beef there.

£80 million for Maguire confirmation that the world has collectively lost its senses

First things first, Harry Maguire is an excellent footballer; a bit slow but an excellent, excellent footballer. A very good defender, great in the air and very good with the ball at his feet for, cliché incoming alert, a big lad. However, Harry Maguire is a bit slow. Now, call The Warm-Up overly prudent but if The Warm-Up or any football club for that matter is going to relieve themselves of 80 million quid for a professional athlete, said professional athlete should not be a bit slow.

Let The Warm-Up write out £80 million. £80,000,000. That’s a lot of money right there. Plus Harry isn’t even his first name. That would be Jacob.

Leicester City signed him for £17 million in 2017 – please do tell has he made 63 million quid’s worth of progress these last two years? Nah, not for The Warm-Up, and the inflation truthers can do one as well!

Celtic absolutely bantering off Arsenal over

Celtic don’t trust Arsenal to make the Champions League and as such want more sheets up front for Kieran Tierney. Wow. The disrespect. Celtic Football Club do not think it is realistic that Arsenal will make the Champions League.

We were all thinking it but they have outright said it. Wow.

HEROES AND ZEROS

Hero - Harry Kane

Harry Kane taking the Roberto Firmino no-look finish to all sorts of levels, here.

Zero – Anyone who calls MLS top level

The absolute state of this defending.

Heinous.

HAT-TIP

This, from Daniel Storey, is a few days old but this seriously could be a definitive year in the Premier League – the old guard are there for the taking and everyone knows it.

Here is a snippet from the above hyper-linked story.

"All of those four clubs have reasons to be buoyant. Wolves have maximised their relationship with Jorge Mendes to quickly establish themselves as a Premier League club, and show little sign of allowing expectations to cede. Everton have finally realised the benefits of quality over quantity, investing smartly in key positions and likely to buy a first-choice centre forward to complete the set. In Fornals, Manuel Lanzini, Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko and Haller, West Ham have a potentially wonderful front five. Leicester have a core of eight players (Tielemans, James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira, Ben Chilwell, Wilfried Ndidi, Demarai Gray, Harvey Barnes and Hamza Choudhury) aged between 20 and 25. At 25, Pereira is the oldest of the group by almost two years."

COMING UP

It is a rest day at the Tour de France but the Bradley Wiggins pod is out this morning so get your earlugs around that.

Football-wise, erm, well there are some transfer stories knocking about. Have a gander at Paper Round here.

Nick Miller will is on Warm-Up duty on the morrow. Thanks then.