Football London claim the 28-year-old will move to the Spanish capital for around £25million. He was previously linked with Napoli, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

Trippier suffered a slump in form last season after returning from the World Cup an unlikely national hero following England’s run to the semi-finals in Russia.

Although he was a regular starter in Tottenham’s run to the Champions League final – playing all 90 minutes as Spurs lost 2-0 to Liverpool, incidentally at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano – he came in for criticism for a string of poor performances throughout the campaign.

The right-back moved to north London from Burnley in 2015 for £3.5m.