Getty Images
Kieran Trippier ‘having medical at Atletico Madrid'
Kieran Trippier will have a medical at Atletico Madrid later on Tuesday ahead of a shock switch from Tottenham Hotspur, according to a report.
Football London claim the 28-year-old will move to the Spanish capital for around £25million. He was previously linked with Napoli, Bayern Munich and Juventus.
Trippier suffered a slump in form last season after returning from the World Cup an unlikely national hero following England’s run to the semi-finals in Russia.
Although he was a regular starter in Tottenham’s run to the Champions League final – playing all 90 minutes as Spurs lost 2-0 to Liverpool, incidentally at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano – he came in for criticism for a string of poor performances throughout the campaign.
The right-back moved to north London from Burnley in 2015 for £3.5m.