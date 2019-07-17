The 28-year-old's switch to the Spanish capital ends a four-year spell at Tottenham, having moved to north London from Burnley in 2015 for £3.5m.

Trippier suffered a slump in form last season after returning from the World Cup an unlikely national hero following England’s run to the semi-finals in Russia.

Although he was a regular starter in Tottenham’s run to the Champions League final – playing all 90 minutes as Spurs lost 2-0 to Liverpool, incidentally at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano – he came in for criticism for a string of poor performances throughout the campaign.

He was previously linked with Napoli, Bayern Munich and Juventus, and was left out of Spurs' pre-season squad for their tour of Asia along with fellow full-back Danny Rose.

Spurs confirmed Rose has been granted time off "to explore prospective opportunities with other clubs", along with striker Vincent Janssen and winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.