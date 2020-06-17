Football
Liga

Anonymous Antoine Griezmann becoming big issue for Barcelona

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Barcelona celebrate with Antoine Griezmann in the background

Image credit: Getty Images

ByGraham Ruthven
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

When Barcelona's midfielders are offering more of a goal threat than a €120 million centre forward in Antoine Griezmann there’s a problem, writes Graham Ruthven.

Nobody in blaugrana touched the ball fewer times against Leganes on Tuesday night than Antoine Griezmann did, at least of those who started the match. In fact, the Frenchman touched the ball just five times in the opening 35 minutes, making 16 passes in total over the entire contest (Samuel Umtiti made more despite only coming off the bench for the final 18 minutes). For a game Barcelona dominated, claiming 75% of possession, Griezmann’s lack of involvement was remarkable, even to the point of seeming an anomaly.

Transfers

Barcelona put almost everyone - including Griezmann - up for sale: Paper Round

20/05/2020 AT 06:27

It wasn’t an anomaly, though, because this sort of performance has become the norm for Griezmann as a Barca player. It was a similar story against Real Mallorca on Saturday, when the 29-year-old once again made the fewest passes of any starting Barcelona player. The most damning moment of that display, however, came when Griezmann was hooked off for the returning Luis Suarez before the hour mark, with Martin Brathwaite left on the pitch instead.

  • Ansu Fati and Lionel Messi on target as Barcelona pile pressure back on Real Madrid
  • Ten-man Espanyol cling on for goalless draw at Getafe, Villarreal beat lowly Mallorca

That decision from Quique Setien provided a stark illustration of where Griezmann is currently in the attacking pecking order at the Camp Nou. Ansu Fati’s impressive goalscoring display against Leganes only added to the realisation that Barcelona have two or three better options than their €120 million man at this moment.

These first few weeks of action after three months off should have been Griezmann’s best opportunity yet to prove why he truly belongs at Barcelona. Suarez, having undergone surgery on a knee injury in February, is not quite ready to play from the start and so Griezmann has been played through the middle in his absence, the role he previously thrived in for Atletico Madrid.

Play Icon
WATCH

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

00:01:26

And yet if anything Griezmann has moved even further to the peripheries of Barcelona’s general play by being deployed as the central striker. It wasn’t until the introduction of Riqui Puig and Arturo Vidal in the second half that the Catalans started playing with some vertical thrust through the middle of the pitch. When midfielders are offering more of a goal threat than a €120 million centre forward, there’s a problem.

Three months at home gave Griezmann a lot of time to reflect on a difficult start to life at Barcelona. There was a lot to think about. A tally of 13 goals in his first 35 games for the club up until the coronavirus shutdown represented a respectable haul, but in the context and nuance there was a lot more for the Frenchman to be troubled about.

Griezmann deserves some sympathy for the way he has been asked to perform a role he is largely unsuited to for much of the season, stuck out on the left wing purely because there is no other place for him in a forward line that also includes Messi and Suarez. That Barcelona were able to convert Neymar so effectively into a left-sided forward so effectively has become a curse in recent years in that the Catalans have failed to do similar with both Philippe Coutinho and now Griezmann.

Play Icon
WATCH

The Premier League is returning: 9 things you can expect...

00:02:02

The controversial arrival of Braithwaite from Leganes has crystallised the situation Griezmann finds himself in, though. If a stopgap solution signed only due to an injury crisis from a team rooted to the foot of La Liga can get up to speed with the famous Barcelona way and forge an understanding with Messi in the space of just a few weeks, why hasn’t someone of Griezmann’s quality been able to?

It’s almost a year since Griezmann pitched up at the Camp Nou and nobody, not least the player himself, appears to know where he should play and what he should be to Barcelona. With every performance like the ones endured against Real Mallorca and Leganes, the Frenchman edges closer to becoming another Coutinho.

Football

France players cheer for healthcare workers in fight against coronavirus

06/04/2020 AT 18:27
Liga

Messi could be alienated by Barcelona struggles

07/03/2020 AT 20:01
Related Topics
FootballLigaAntoine Griezmann
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

We want to win it all - Yokohama's Postecoglu

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Matt Hancock calls Marcus Rashford 'Daniel' on live TV over Boris Johnson U-turn

3 HOURS AGO
Football

The Premier League is back! - The Warm-Up

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Rashford emerges as joint-favourite for British Sports Personality of 2020

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

‘What on earth is going on?’ – Rashford campaign highlights major issues

00:01:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Football "has to use its power" to help spread BLM message - Wilder

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Mikel Arteta 'pretty positive' Aubameyang will sign a new Arsenal contract

00:00:51
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Champions League

Fellaini stars as United beat FC Basel on return to top table

12/09/2017 AT 17:07
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

14/06/2020 AT 20:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer set to launch hardcourt campaign at Rogers Cup

01/08/2017 AT 23:04
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleAnsu Fati and Lionel Messi on target as Barcelona pile pressure back on Real Madrid
Next articleWe want to win it all - Yokohama's Postecoglu