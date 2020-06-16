Ansu Fati and Lionel Messi on target as Barcelona pile pressure back on Real Madrid

ionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates with his team after scoring his teams second goal from the penalty spot during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and CD Leganes at Camp Nou on June 16, 2020

La Liga, Camp Nou - Barcelona 2 (Ansu 42', Messi pen 69') Leganes 0

Ansu Fati and Lionel Messi both found the net in a 2-0 win over Leganes as Barcelona opened up a five-point advantage at the top of La Liga once more.

The pressure will now be on Real Madrid, who face Valencia on Thursday, to keep pace with the Catalans, although Quique Setien’s side were a long way from their best as they laboured to an unconvincing win in their first match at the Camp Nou in 101 days.

Leganes could, and should, have opened the scoring early on, with Clement Lenglet clearing off the line from Miguel Angel Guerreiro after Barcelona were caught high up the pitch before the same player had another shot from a tight angle kiss the base of the far post.

Despite creating little, Barca broke the deadlock three minutes from half time when Ansu struck a low drive from just inside the penalty area past Ivan Cuellar after determined work from Junior Firpo down the left.

Anssumane Fati of Barcelona celebrates after he scores his teams first goal during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and CD Leganes at Camp Nou on June 16, 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann had a goal chalked off after a VAR review, compounding the Frenchman’s current struggles to fit in at the Camp Nou. Messi made sure of the points with a second goal from the penalty spot, sending Cuellar the wrong way from 12 yards out.

The win moves Barcelona five points clear at the top of La Liga nine games left to play, putting the pressure back on chasers Real Madrid to beat Valencia on Thursday to keep within touching distance of the Catalans.

TALKING POINT - Where is Antoine Griezmann in the Barcelona pecking order?

This was another disappointing performance from Griezmann who is still struggling to find his place at Barcelona following his move from Atletico Madrid last summer. Martin Braithwaite outshone the Frenchman against Real Mallorca at the weekend, while Ansu made his mark this evening. With Luis Suarez finding fitness again, it’s possible that Griezmann is falling down the pecking order at the Camp Nou with every passing week.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Ansu got Barcelona up and running with a well-taken goal before half time and the teenager took confidence from that, turning in an impressive display. The 17-year-old doesn’t seem affected by the expectation placed on his young shoulders. He is still raw and has a lot of learning and developing to do, but Barcelona needed their young prodigy this evening to spark them into life. He delivered.

PLAYER RATINGS

Barcelona - Ter Stegen 6, Roberto 5, Pique 6, Lenglet 7, Junior 7, Rakitic 6, Busquets 5, Arthur 5, Griezmann 4, Messi 7, Ansu 8. Subs - Suarez 5, Vidal 7, Puig 7, Umtiti 5, Semedo 6.

Leganes - Cuellar 6, Bustinza 6, Silva 5, Mesa 5, Recio 5, Guerrero 6, Awaziem 5, Tarin 5, Eraso 6, Aitor 5, Perez 5. Subs - Carrillo 6, Amadou 5, Assale 6, Rodrigues 6, Gil 5.

KEY MOMENTS

13’ Cleared off the line! Leganes should have taken the lead! What a chance for them to find the back of the net! Eraso was clean through, he took too long to get the shot away. Guerreiro did get the shot away, but Lenglet was back on the line to clear!

17’ Another big chance! What is going on in the Barcelona defence? This time the angle is tight for Guerreiro, but his low shot flashes across the face of goal and past the far post. Good effort!

42’ GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 Leganes: The breakthrough comes and Barcelona have scored with pretty much their first real chance of the match! The ball fell nicely for Ansu inside the penalty area and the teenager directs a low strike into the back of the net through the legs of a defender!

64’ GOOO.. NO! It's a second Barcelona goal and Griezmann has got it! Messi played through Semedo, he squared for the Frenchman who finished into the back of the net. But Semedo was offside when the pass was played and the goal is called back!

66’ PENALTY KICK TO BARCELONA! Messi goes down inside the area under the combined challenge of Bustinza and Silva and the referee points to the spot.

69’ GOAL! Barcelona 2-0 Leganes: After a lengthy wait due to the VAR review, Messi steps up to the 12-yard mark and swipes his effort into the right-hand corner of the net, sending Cuellar the wrong way. That should be the points in the bag for Barcelona. Two goals to the good.

88’ Puig should have scored! That was arguably Barcelona's best passing move of the match with Messi and Vidal combining to release Puig clean through on goal, but Cuellar makes the stop.

KEY STATS

Only Cristiano Ronaldo has more penalty goals in La Liga history (61) than Lionel Messi (56).

Ansu Fati became the second youngest player to score five La Liga goals in the 21st century (17 years, 229 days) after Bojan Krkic (17 years, 201 days).

