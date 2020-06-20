LIVE

Athletic Club - Real Betis

Liga - 20 June 2020

Liga – Follow the Football match between Athletic Club and Real Betis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 20 June 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gaizka Garitano or Rubi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Athletic Club and Real Betis? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Athletic Club vs Real Betis. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

