La Liga, San Mames - Athletic Club 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39')

Diego Costa found the net as Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club contested a hard-fought 1-1 draw at San Mames which leaves Diego Simeone with more work to do to make La Liga’s top four.

This was the first competitive match Atleti had played since dumping Liverpool out of the Champions League in March, but failed to carry on that momentum as they failed to take three points in the Basque country.

Athletic Club took the lead just after the half-hour mark when Iker Muniain flicked home a finish from a Yuri Burciche cross into the middle. Atleti responded immediately, though, with Costa poking the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-1 having been threaded through by Koke.

Athletic Bilbao-Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019-2020 Image credit: Getty Images

That’s how it stayed until the full time whistle, with Atletico Madrid spurning the opportunity to leapfrog Getafe into fifth after their defeat to Granada on Friday night and Real Sociedad now presented with the chance to extend their lead in fourth place later on Sunday evening.

TALKING POINT - Atleti’s away form costs them once again

This was an opportunity for Diego Simeone’s men to really apply pressure on Real Sociedad and lay down a marker after the resumption of the Liga season. Instead, it was a reinforcement of what we already know about Atletico Madrid, drawing yet another game away from home. If Atleti are to miss out on a top four place in La Liga this season it’ll be because of this away form. Even without crowds, not much has changed.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

He opened the scoring for Athletic Club with a neat finish from a Berchiche cross, but Muniain was the main man for the home side throughout. Atletico Madrid’s defence struggled to pick up the 27-year-old as he played in a sort of ‘False Nine’ position through the middle. He dropped off, made runs in behind and gave Athletic an attacking hub to play through.

PLAYER RATINGS

Athletic Club - Simon 8, Capa 7, Yeray 6, Martinez 6, Berchiche 8, D Garcia 5, Lopez 6, Muniain 8, Williams 6, Cordoba 5, R Garcia 6. Subs - Vesga 5, Sancet 5, de Marcos 5, Kodro 3.

Atletico Madrid - Oblak 7, Trippier 6, Gimenez 5, Savic 6, Lodi 5, Llorente 7, Thomas 5, Koke 7, Saul 6, Carrasco 7, Costa 7. Subs - Arias 5, Herrera 4, Morata 4, Correa 5, Lemar 5.

KEY MOMENTS

17’ Carrasco is through... wide! That was a golden opportunity for the Belgian to open the scoring after being played through by Llorente, but Carrasco scuffs his low shot wide of the far post.

33’ OBLAK... what a save! The Slovenian goalkeeper protects the deadlock! Garcia got on the end of a cross into the middle to flick a header towards goal, but the Atleti goalkeeper makes the diving save at full stretch!

37’ GOAL! Athletic Club 1-0 Atletico Madrid: That goal had been coming! Athletic Club have the lead and it's Muniain who has broken the deadlock! Williams played a cross-field pass to Berchiche who fired a cross into the middle. Muniain got ahead of Thomas and licked a finish past Oblak!

39’ GOAL! Athletic Club 1-1 Atletico Madrid: An immediate response from Atletico Madrid! Koke played the pass through for Costa and the striker poked a finish past Simon and into the back of the Athletic Club net! The home side were only ahead for a couple of minutes!

80’ He should have scored! Arias popped up at the back post to get on the end of a rebound after a save from Simon, but the Athletic Club goalkeeper recovers to make the save when the full back should have scored!

KEY STATS

Atletico Madrid have now drawn eight games away from home this season, more than any other side in La Liga.

Koke made his 308th La Liga appearance for Atletico Madrid, equalling Juan Carlos Arteche as the fourth player to reach that milestone for the club.

