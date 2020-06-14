Football
Liga

Costa on target as Atletico pick up point in Bilbao

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Diego Costa

Image credit: Eurosport

ByGraham Ruthven
2 hours ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

La Liga, San Mames - Athletic Club 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39')

Diego Costa found the net as Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club contested a hard-fought 1-1 draw at San Mames which leaves Diego Simeone with more work to do to make La Liga’s top four.

This was the first competitive match Atleti had played since dumping Liverpool out of the Champions League in March, but failed to carry on that momentum as they failed to take three points in the Basque country.

Liga

Diego Simeone - loyalty without reward?

28/05/2020 AT 12:09

Athletic Club took the lead just after the half-hour mark when Iker Muniain flicked home a finish from a Yuri Burciche cross into the middle. Atleti responded immediately, though, with Costa poking the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-1 having been threaded through by Koke.

Athletic Bilbao-Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019-2020

Image credit: Getty Images

That’s how it stayed until the full time whistle, with Atletico Madrid spurning the opportunity to leapfrog Getafe into fifth after their defeat to Granada on Friday night and Real Sociedad now presented with the chance to extend their lead in fourth place later on Sunday evening.

TALKING POINT - Atleti’s away form costs them once again

This was an opportunity for Diego Simeone’s men to really apply pressure on Real Sociedad and lay down a marker after the resumption of the Liga season. Instead, it was a reinforcement of what we already know about Atletico Madrid, drawing yet another game away from home. If Atleti are to miss out on a top four place in La Liga this season it’ll be because of this away form. Even without crowds, not much has changed.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

He opened the scoring for Athletic Club with a neat finish from a Berchiche cross, but Muniain was the main man for the home side throughout. Atletico Madrid’s defence struggled to pick up the 27-year-old as he played in a sort of ‘False Nine’ position through the middle. He dropped off, made runs in behind and gave Athletic an attacking hub to play through.

PLAYER RATINGS

Athletic Club - Simon 8, Capa 7, Yeray 6, Martinez 6, Berchiche 8, D Garcia 5, Lopez 6, Muniain 8, Williams 6, Cordoba 5, R Garcia 6. Subs - Vesga 5, Sancet 5, de Marcos 5, Kodro 3.

Atletico Madrid - Oblak 7, Trippier 6, Gimenez 5, Savic 6, Lodi 5, Llorente 7, Thomas 5, Koke 7, Saul 6, Carrasco 7, Costa 7. Subs - Arias 5, Herrera 4, Morata 4, Correa 5, Lemar 5.

KEY MOMENTS

17’ Carrasco is through... wide! That was a golden opportunity for the Belgian to open the scoring after being played through by Llorente, but Carrasco scuffs his low shot wide of the far post.

33’ OBLAK... what a save! The Slovenian goalkeeper protects the deadlock! Garcia got on the end of a cross into the middle to flick a header towards goal, but the Atleti goalkeeper makes the diving save at full stretch!

37’ GOAL! Athletic Club 1-0 Atletico Madrid: That goal had been coming! Athletic Club have the lead and it's Muniain who has broken the deadlock! Williams played a cross-field pass to Berchiche who fired a cross into the middle. Muniain got ahead of Thomas and licked a finish past Oblak!

39’ GOAL! Athletic Club 1-1 Atletico Madrid: An immediate response from Atletico Madrid! Koke played the pass through for Costa and the striker poked a finish past Simon and into the back of the Athletic Club net! The home side were only ahead for a couple of minutes!

80’ He should have scored! Arias popped up at the back post to get on the end of a rebound after a save from Simon, but the Athletic Club goalkeeper recovers to make the save when the full back should have scored!

KEY STATS

Atletico Madrid have now drawn eight games away from home this season, more than any other side in La Liga.

Koke made his 308th La Liga appearance for Atletico Madrid, equalling Juan Carlos Arteche as the fourth player to reach that milestone for the club.

Liga

Atletico's Felix hurts knee in training

25/05/2020 AT 14:05
Liga

La Liga chief predicts lower salaries for players and fewer transfers

12/05/2020 AT 15:10
Related Topics
FootballLigaAthletic ClubAtlético Madrid
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Atletico held at Bilbao in blow to top-four hopes

32 MINUTES AGO
Football

Big-spending Villa face tough task to stay up, says Souness

3 HOURS AGO
Liga

Setien: Slick return bodes well for Barca title bid

3 HOURS AGO
Football

La Liga to seek criminal action against pitch invader

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea keen to pair Werner with ‘young Ballack’ Kai Havertz – Euro Papers

00:01:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Kante 'is on the market', Real Madrid ready to pounce - Euro Papers

00:01:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Fans cheer as Juventus and AC Milan return to action

00:01:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Suarez not fit to play 90 minutes - Setien

00:00:36
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

4 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

YESTERDAY AT 22:30
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
UEFA Women's Championship

Martens steers Netherlands to win over Sweden and semi-final spot

29/07/2017 AT 13:05
Football

The Warm-Up: Rooney's rough opening night, Lionesses roar into quarters

28/07/2017 AT 06:47
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

YESTERDAY AT 22:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

12/06/2020 AT 11:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Snooker

Murphy, Bingham reach China Open second round

27/03/2017 AT 12:02
Premier League

Sanchez must quit rudderless Arsenal, where Wenger punishes winners

05/03/2017 AT 19:54
Motorcycling

Rookie Folger surprised with rapid test pace

19/02/2017 AT 12:22
View more

What's On

Previous articleSetien: Slick return bodes well for Barca title bid
Next articleAtletico held at Bilbao in blow to top-four hopes