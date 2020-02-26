Getty Images
Atletico fined for offensive chants against Barcelona's Griezmann
Atletico Madrid have been fined 12,000 euros by the Spanish soccer federation due to their supporters targeting offensive chants at Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann at a Liga match between the sides last December.
A statement from the federation's competition committee on Wednesday confirmed the fine for the chanting, following a complaint from La Liga. The referee's report from the game on Dec. 1 did not make any reference to the chanting.
The league's organising body has been cracking down on offensive chanting since a Deportivo La Coruna fan died following violence before a game away to Atletico in 2014.
Griezmann spent five seasons at Atletico before joining Barca in July after the Spanish champions paid the France forward's 120 million-euro release clause.