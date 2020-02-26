A statement from the federation's competition committee on Wednesday confirmed the fine for the chanting, following a complaint from La Liga. The referee's report from the game on Dec. 1 did not make any reference to the chanting.

The league's organising body has been cracking down on offensive chanting since a Deportivo La Coruna fan died following violence before a game away to Atletico in 2014.

Griezmann spent five seasons at Atletico before joining Barca in July after the Spanish champions paid the France forward's 120 million-euro release clause.