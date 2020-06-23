Football
Liga

La Liga: Atletico Madrid see off Levante for third win on the bounce

Marcos Llorente (R) of Atletico de Madrid and his teammate Diego Costa celebrate a goal during the Liga match between Levante UD and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Camilo Cano on June 23, 2020 in Valencia, Spain

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Atletico Madrid earned a third consecutive La Liga win by beating Levante 1-0 away on Tuesday to cement their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Liga

La Liga: Sevilla fight back to draw at Villarreal and move into third spot

YESTERDAY AT 19:23

The game was decided by an own goal in the 15th minute from Levante's Bruno Gonzalez, who deflected the ball into his own net as he tried to prevent it reaching Diego Costa after some fine work from Marcos Llorente.

Atleti should have added to their lead in the first half but after the break had to withstand plenty of pressure from Levante, who are playing their home games in the town of La Nucia while their Ciutat de Valencia stadium is being renovated.

Yet Diego Simeone's side saw out the victory to tighten their grip on third place by moving two points above fourth-placed Sevilla and six above Getafe in fifth, who drew 1-1 at Real Valladolid.

Liga

Zinedine Zidane annoyed by talk of referees favouring Real Madrid

YESTERDAY AT 06:33
Liga

Real Madrid down Sociedad to go top of La Liga

YESTERDAY AT 21:55
