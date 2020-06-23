La Liga: Atletico Madrid see off Levante for third win on the bounce

Marcos Llorente (R) of Atletico de Madrid and his teammate Diego Costa celebrate a goal during the Liga match between Levante UD and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Camilo Cano on June 23, 2020 in Valencia, Spain
Image credit: Getty Images
Atletico Madrid earned a third consecutive La Liga win by beating Levante 1-0 away on Tuesday to cement their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.
- Why Kalidou Koulibaly and Virgil van Dijk pairing would work at Liverpool
- Liverpool won’t care if title procession is drawn out
La Liga: Sevilla fight back to draw at Villarreal and move into third spot
The game was decided by an own goal in the 15th minute from Levante's Bruno Gonzalez, who deflected the ball into his own net as he tried to prevent it reaching Diego Costa after some fine work from Marcos Llorente.
Atleti should have added to their lead in the first half but after the break had to withstand plenty of pressure from Levante, who are playing their home games in the town of La Nucia while their Ciutat de Valencia stadium is being renovated.
Yet Diego Simeone's side saw out the victory to tighten their grip on third place by moving two points above fourth-placed Sevilla and six above Getafe in fifth, who drew 1-1 at Real Valladolid.
Justin Kluivert offered to Arsenal in swap deal – Euro Papers
00:01:11