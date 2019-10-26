Atletico Madrid went joint-top of La Liga after goals from Alvaro Morata and Saul Niguez gave them a much-needed 2-0 home win over Athletic Club.

Diego Simeone’s side came into this game on the back of a three-game winless run in La Liga with the Argentine and his players coming under scrutiny as a result. This result, however, keeps Atleti heading in the right direction.

Things could have panned out very differently had Jan Oblak not pulled off a sensational stop to deny Inigo Martinez from opening the scoring within the first few minutes, palming a header wide when he had no right to.

Saul gave the hosts the lead just before the half hour mark, with Angel Correa setting up his teammate after a surging run into the penalty box. And the Argentine was also key in Atleti’s second goal, setting up Morata for a finish from close range with a pass right across the face of goal.

With this weekend’s Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona controversially postponed this win takes Atletico Madrid joint-top of the league table, although they have played a game more than their rivals.

TALKING POINT - Angel Correa/Alvaro Morata partnership might be solution to Atleti’s problems

Diego Costa was dropped to the bench for this one and the decision paid off. Indeed, Correa and Morata look to be Atletico Madrid’s most natural front two at this point, showing glimpses of a partnership. The capital club have looked sluggish and short of ideas in the final third in recent weeks, but the introduction of Correa appeared to make the difference. He, along with Morata, might be the solution to Atleti’s problems, at least in the immediate term.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid)

The injury suffered by Joao Felix during the week forced Simeone’s hand, with Correa filling the role vacated by the Portuguese teenager. On this showing, though, it might take a lot for Felix to regain his place when he returns. Correa contributed two assists and brought the sort of energy to Atleti’s attacking line that has been lacking in recent weeks. The 24-year-old took his opportunity to show why he deserves more game time.

PLAYER RATINGS

Atletico Madrid - Oblak 8, Hermoso 6, Felipe 6, Trippier 7, Lemar 5, Saul 7, Thomas 5, Koke 7, Correa 8, Morata 7. Subs - Herrera 5, Costa 5, Vitolo 5.

Athletic Club - Simon 6, Yuri 5, Martinez 6, Nunez 5, Capa 6, Cordoba 5, Lopez 5, Garcia 6, Muniain 5, Garcia 6, Williams 5. Subs - Aduriz 5, De Marcos 5, Gomez 5.

KEY MOMENTS

3’ What a save! That was very nearly an early opener! Martinez got on the end of a corner kick into the Atleti penalty box, his looping header looked to be finding the back of the net, but Oblak clawed it back from the line! Wow!

28’ GOAL! Atletico Madrid 1-0 Athletic Club: That was Atleti's first real attack of the match and they have made it count! Correa barged his way through the Athletic Club defence and then set up Saul for the low strike, with the deflected strike finding a way past Simon and into the back of the net!

35’ Over the top! That was a good chance for Atletico Madrid to double their lead! Trippier's long throw saw Correa roll his marker and race through, but he lobs the bouncing ball over the crossbar.

65’ GOAL! Atletico Madrid 2-0 Athletic Club: Atleti have doubled their advantage and taken a big step towards three points! Correa fizzed a ball right across the six yard box after being played in by Trippier and Morata was on hand to finish from close range. The hosts are in control now.

KEY STATS

Angel Correa became just the second player to contribute two assists in a single league game for Atletico Madrid in 2019.

Jan Oblak has saved 18 of the last 19 shot he has faced for Atletico Madrid in all competitions, only conceding once.