Dani Parejo scored a stunning free kick equaliser to deny Atletico Madrid all three points as Diego Simeone’s side slumped to a disappointing 1-1 draw.

Full backs Renan Lodi and Kieran Trippier were left out of the Atleti starting lineup as Simeone shifted to a back three. The approach seemed to work in the first half as Diego Costa gave the hosts a well-deserved lead after 36 minutes, sending Jasper Cillessen the wrong way from the penalty spot.

However, Valencia stepped things up in the second half, with Denis Cheryshev smashing an effort off the crossbar 10 minutes after the restart. Atleti looked to have weathered the worst of the storm, but a period of there minutes saw the dynamic of the match dramatically change.

First, Santiago Arias missed the chance to put Atleti 2-0 up before Joao Felix had to walk off with an ankle injury leaving the hosts, who had already used all three changes, down to 10 men. This gave Valencia fresh impetuous which they used to equalise through Parejo, who found the top corner of the net with an astonishing freekick effort.

This put Valencia on top, but their momentum was halted when Lee Kang-in was shown a straight red card for a bad tackle in injury time. The damage could have been worse had it not been for the saves of Jan Oblak, but this was a missed opportunity for Atleti.

TALKING POINT - Atletico Madrid’s problems in front of goal still haven’t eased

Simeone picked Costa, Felix and Alvaro Morata all the same team from the start for this match. He clearly wanted to take the match to Valencia and the plan worked in the first half. However, as has been the trend so far this season Atletico Madrid failed to make the most of their opportunities in front of goal. In the end, they were made to rue this. Simeone still hasn’t managed to find the right formula in the final third.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

The Slovenian could do nothing about the stunning free kick strike from Parejo that ultimately earned Valencia a point at the Metropolitano, but the damage could have been so much worse for Atletico Madrid had it not been for their goalkeeper. There was one remarkable stop in particular from Parejo. Replays showed it to be one of the saves of the season. Atleti have Oblak to thank for a draw not being a defeat.

PLAYER RATINGS

Atletico Madrid - Oblak 8, Felipe 6, Gimenez 6, Hermoso 4, Arias 4, Koke 5, Saul 6, Thomas 5, Morata 5, Costa 7, Felix. Subs - Lemar 5, Lodi 5, Llorente 5.

Valencia - Cillessen 7, Garay 6, Gabriel 6, Costa 7, Wass 5, Parejo 8, Cheryshev 7, Torres 6, Coquelin 5, Kondogbia 5, Gomez 6. Subs - Lee 4, Soler 5, Gameiro 5.

KEY MOMENTS

35’ VAR check on a handball! Atletico Madrid might have themselves a penalty kick here. The referee is going to take a look at a potential handball from Cheryshev. He's over at the TV screen.

36’ PENALTY KICK TO ATLETICO MADRID! The referee has decided that it was indeed a handball from Cheryshev and Costa will have the opportunity from the spot.

36’ GOAL! Atletico Madrid 1-0 Valencia: That goal had been coming and Atletico Madrid are finally on the board! Costa takes the penalty kick given for a handball by Cheryshev and he sends Cillessen the wrong wall, rolling the ball into the other side of the net. Atleti finally have the lead!

55’ Off the crossbar! That should have been the equaliser. Gomez shrugs Gimenez off the ball and sets up Cheryshev for the shot. The Russian strikes it first time from about 12 yards out, but rattles the crossbar with his strike!

81’ That should have been a second! What a fantastic opportunity for Atletico Madrid to wrap the points up. Arias was in behind, but he didn't seem to know what to do once he got into the box! His shot is blocked.

82’ Felix injury! Uh oh! This could be a bad one. Felix has gone down and Atletico Madrid will now finish the match with 10 men. He looked to over-extend his leg. Could be a serious ankle injury.

83’ GOAL! Atletico Madrid 1-1 Valencia: Incredible! What a magnificent goal! Parejo finds the back of the net from about 25 yards out, beating Oblak with a stunner of a freekick strike! The Atletico Madrid goalkeeper stood no chance! Valencia might just have snatched a point!

86’ Oblak saves Atleti! What a huge save by the Slovenian goalkeeper. The pass was played back to Parejo who struck his effort firm and low. Oblak got down to his right to make the diving stop!

91’ SENT OFF! After a lengthy VAR review the referee has decided that Lee deserves a red card rather than a yellow card for a studs-up tackle down the back of Arias' leg. It was an ugly challenge.

KEY STATS

Atletico Madrid have record just one win - and scored just three goals - in their last six La Liga games.

Diego Costa scored his first goal for Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano since November 2018.

Dani Parejo’s goal was the first Atletico Madrid have conceded in six matches in all competitions.