Barca defender Alba sidelined with hamstring injury

The left back was forced off in the 40th minute of Tuesday's Group F game and replaced by Sergi Roberto.

Barca's statement did not say how long Alba would be out, but newspaper AS said he would be sidelined for two weeks, ruling him out of Barca's La Liga games at Granada, at home to Villarreal and away to Getafe.

He is expected to return in time for Barca's next Champions League game at home to Inter Milan on October 2.

Alba's injury hands an opportunity to Junior Firpo, the left back who joined Barca from Real Betis for 18 million euros in the close season but who has only played nine minutes of first team football so far.

Barca are fifth in the La Liga standings on seven points after four games.