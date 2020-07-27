Football
Liga

'No doubt' that Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona, says club president

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Lionel Messi

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says he has "no doubt" that captain Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the La Liga club.

Messi, whose deal expires in 2021, had called his side "weak" and "inconsistent" after they lost the league title to Real Madrid.

Play Icon
WATCH

Guardiola: 'Messi will finish his career at Barcelona'

00:00:28

Football

Spurs' Kane hints at Vertonghen, Vorm departure

AN HOUR AGO

"Messi has said many times that he wants to retire here and I have no doubt that he will re-sign," Bartomeu told Mundo Deportivo.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been linked with a return to Camp Nou but Bartomeu said the only way for Barcelona to sign the Brazilian would be through a player exchange.

"Now we are making decisions and the players, if they do not come as part of a player exchange, it is very difficult for them to come," Bartomeu added.

Football

Watford have to reflect after relegation: interim boss Mullins

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Leicester’s entirely acceptable season came in completely the wrong order - The Warm-Up

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballLiga
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On