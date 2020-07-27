'No doubt' that Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona, says club president

Lionel Messi
Image credit: Getty Images
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says he has "no doubt" that captain Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the La Liga club.
Messi, whose deal expires in 2021, had called his side "weak" and "inconsistent" after they lost the league title to Real Madrid.
Guardiola: 'Messi will finish his career at Barcelona'
00:00:28
Football
Spurs' Kane hints at Vertonghen, Vorm departure
AN HOUR AGO
"Messi has said many times that he wants to retire here and I have no doubt that he will re-sign," Bartomeu told Mundo Deportivo.
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been linked with a return to Camp Nou but Bartomeu said the only way for Barcelona to sign the Brazilian would be through a player exchange.
"Now we are making decisions and the players, if they do not come as part of a player exchange, it is very difficult for them to come," Bartomeu added.
Football
Watford have to reflect after relegation: interim boss Mullins
AN HOUR AGO
Football
Leicester’s entirely acceptable season came in completely the wrong order - The Warm-Up
2 HOURS AGO