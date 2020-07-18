Barcelona boss Quique Setien admits disagreements with Lionel Messi

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has admitted that he and captain Lionel Messi occasionally do not see eye to eye on the club's direction.

The Argentine slammed his side as "weak" after the 2-1 loss to Osasuna on Thursday, a result which saw their fading La Liga hopes extinguished once and for all.

Setien insists that he does not feel singled out by Messi's comments and insists that the Catalans can still win the Champions League this term despite a sub-par domestic performance.

"There are some things we agree on and other things we don't," Setien said at his pre-match press conference.

"He's right to say that if we play as badly as we have done in some games, like Osasuna, we won't win anything.

"But we have also played well in other games and, playing like that, we could win things. We have to be more consistent. If we manage to play as we did against Villarreal, we could win the Champions League.

"We're all aware we have to improve. The team has to be more consistent and reliable. We have to be more regular across 90 minutes and aware of what we're playing for now. But if we're at our best, we can do it.

"I don't give it too much importance. The important thing is to focus on the Champions League. We need a rest, to clean the mind, and to get back to being the side that this team has been for many years."

Barcelona drew the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie against Napoli 1-1 prior to the Covid-19 lockdown, ahead of the second leg on home soil in August.

