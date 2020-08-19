Football
Liga

Barcelona confirm Ronald Koeman appointment after Quique Setien sacking

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Ronald Koeman

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
10 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

Barcelona have confirmed that Ronald Koeman is their new manager after Quique Setien was fired following last week's 8-2 Champions League loss to Barcelona.

The Catalans endured a rare season without major silverware after a tumultuous campaign which saw Setien take the reins after the firing of Ernesto Valverde in January.

They have moved quickly to hire Netherlands boss Koeman, who enjoyed a glittering career at Camp Nou between 1989 and 1995 and had previously been the club's assistant manager for a two-year spell between 1998 and 2000.

Liga

Josep Bartomeu confirms Ronald Koeman will be new Barcelona manager

16 HOURS AGO

"FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as first team coach until 30 June 2022," a club statement read.

The past few days have seen huge changes at Camp Nou, with Eric Abidal having followed Setien out of the exit door from his role as sporting director.

While a direct replacement has not been announced, Barca have confirmed that Roman Planes is the club's new technical director.

Liga

Barcelona sack sporting director Eric Abidal as Ronald Koeman arrives in Spain

17 HOURS AGO
Liga

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen set for knee surgery

YESTERDAY AT 18:57
Related Topics
FootballLigaFC BarcelonaRonald Koeman
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On