The France forward switched from Atletico to Barca in July after the Catalans exercised his release clause, although Atletico complained that negotiations took place when Griezmann was under contract with them.

The RFEF's competition committee said in a statement on Thursday that Barca broke its rules by beginning negotiations with Griezmann while he was under contract with Atletico without their permission, but absolved the player of any responsibility.

Barca and Atletico were not immediately available for comment.

OUR VIEW: It is up the Spanish authorities to dish out the punsihments that they think fit the transgression, but this seems utterly ridiculous. Given Barcelona's weath - indeed, given the finances at all but the smallest clubs in Europe, professional or otherwise - this appears to be a ban that is warranted for only the smallest misdemeanour. While the end result of Barcelona's interference is largely immaterial because Griezmann always wanted to make the move to them this summer, such a tiny fine will encourage every single club to try their luck with similar tactics, which could prove far more disruptive