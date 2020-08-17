Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen set for knee surgery

Steht angeblich vor einer Vertragsverlängerung beim FC Barcelona: Marc-André ter Stegen
Image credit: Getty Images
Barcelona have confirmed that goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set to undergo surgery to correct a long-standing knee complaint.
Ter Stegen was one of Barca's few bright sparks in a disappointing season, which culminated in an 8-2 drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Friday.
Barcelona put almost everyone - including Griezmann - up for sale: Paper Round
It is not yet confirmed how long the German will be missing, with the 2020/21 La Liga season set to begin in under four weeks, though the club has stressed that the decision was taken to avoid further complications.
Operation Neymar: The impossible dream is back on for Barcelona – Euro Papers
00:01:42
"The first team player Marc ter Stegen will have surgery on Tuesday on the patellar tendon in his right knee," a club statement read.
"The operation will be carried out by Dr.Ramon Cugat. The Club will provide more information after the surgery has been performed.
"It is a proactive measure to be carried out now to prepare him for the future as the player has had problems with his tendon during the season."