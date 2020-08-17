Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen set for knee surgery

Barcelona have confirmed that goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set to undergo surgery to correct a long-standing knee complaint.

Ter Stegen was one of Barca's few bright sparks in a disappointing season, which culminated in an 8-2 drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Friday.

It is not yet confirmed how long the German will be missing, with the 2020/21 La Liga season set to begin in under four weeks, though the club has stressed that the decision was taken to avoid further complications.

"The first team player Marc ter Stegen will have surgery on Tuesday on the patellar tendon in his right knee," a club statement read.

"The operation will be carried out by Dr.Ramon Cugat. The Club will provide more information after the surgery has been performed.

"It is a proactive measure to be carried out now to prepare him for the future as the player has had problems with his tendon during the season."

