Barcelona let title slip with a whimper despite Lionel Messi free-kick

Leo Messi of FC Barcelona during La Liga match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna behind closed doors due to Coronavirus at Camp Nou Stadium on July 16, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain

La Liga, Camp Nou: Barcelona 1 (Messi 62) Osasuna 2 (Arnaiz 15, Torres 90+4)

Barcelona limped to a disappointing 2-1 loss at home to Osasuna on a night which saw their two-year grip on the Liga title slip to arch rivals Real Madrid.

Barca entered the match knowing that Zinedine Zidane's men would clinch the championship with a victory over Villarreal regardless of what they managed against Osasuna on home soil.

But any vague chances they had of staying in the title race faded quickly as Jose Arnaiz thundered home a fine finish which beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen at his near post on the quarter-hour mark.

The hosts responded with Lionel Messi striking the crossbar from a free-kick, while Martin Braithwaite had a goal disallowed after his Argentine team-mate was called marginally offside.

Messi had a number of free-kicks in goalscoring positions and finally took advantage with a brilliantly-placed effort into the top corner beyond the sprawling Sergio Herrera.

It was not enough to spark a comeback and Osasuna stole all three points at the death, with substitute Roberto Torres finishing a breakaway move at the far post in second-half stoppage time.

