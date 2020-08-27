Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is reportedly willing to step down if Lionel Messi commits to staying at the club.

Messi dropped a bombshell on Barca earlier this week when he handed in a transfer request to leave the club on a free, one year before his contract expires.

He is believed to be increasingly unhappy with the state of the club and the way it is being run by Bartomeu, who has been president since 2014.

Fans have protested asking for Messi to stay and Bartomeu to resign, and the latest reports claim the president is willing to step down for the sake of the club.

TV3 and Marca have both reported that Bartomeu will resign if Messi publicly agrees to stay at Barcelona.

The news could put the onus back on Messi, who has been linked with moves to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

