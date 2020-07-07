Barcelona release statement after they are cleared of smear campaign

Barcelona have released a statement after they were exonerated of hiring a company who have attacked players such as Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique online following an independent investigation by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Back in February Radio station SER Catalunya claimed that the club worked with a company called l3 Ventures that "creates opinion" on social media with the long-term aim of protecting the reputation of Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The report added that these social media posts, primarily on Facebook and Twitter, were attacking current players Messi and Pique, former captains Carles Puyol and Xavi, and ex-coach Pep Guardiola.

The club denied any wrongdoing at the time but also announced an independent investigation – the results of which have now been released, which the club state show that “FC Barcelona did not include any defamatory campaigns directed at third parties.”

The financial payment made to 13 Ventures had also come under scrutiny but Barcelona stated that PwC found the fee paid had fallen within market range and there was "no evidence that any member of the team of directors at the club have benefited financially from the contracts, services and/or payments made to the providers of the analysis."

The statement also added that the club were considering taking legal action.

"In view of the conclusions expressed in the audit report, the Board of Directors instructs the club’s legal services to continue and, if necessary, bring the relevant legal action against those who have made false and unfounded accusations that have gravely damaged the institution’s image and those who form part of it,” it read.

