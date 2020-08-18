'Barcelona's sacking of Quique Setien first of many changes'

Tabor, 2019
Bradley Wiggins (Stage 12)
A club spokesman says that Barcelona's sacking of head coach Quique Setien is just the first of many changes.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says his side have not won anything yet as they inch closer to the La Liga title.
Barcelona boss Quique Setien explains the impactful tactical changes his side have made after slipping behind Real Madrid in the La Liga standings.
Diego Simeone discusses VAR and believes the system favours teams who attack more like Atletico Madrid's La Liga rivals Real Madrid.
Barcelona manager Quique Setien has insisted that he still has the dressing room despite losing further ground on Real Madrid in the title race.
Zinedine Zidane has hailed Karim Benzema's backheel assist for Real Madrid against Espanyol and said it was better than his.
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic shared his thoughts on how he is dealing with being quarantined as the world attempts to deal with the global coronavirus outb
Barcelona will host Real Sociedad on Saturday looking to put the pain of El Clasico defeat behind them from six days ago.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane believes he has a 'wonderful team' after his side beat Barcelona in El Clasico.
Antonio Conte says he is 'very satisfied' with his Inter Milan players after their thrashing of Shakhtar to reach the Europa League final.
After a terrible season culminated in an 8-2 humiliation against Bayern Munich, Barcelona have turned their attentions to re-signing Neymar.
The fallout from Barcelona’s Bayern Munich humiliation looks set to begin with the club willing to offload as many as 15 players.
Barcelona have already reportedly identified their next manager after the 'humiliation' of their 8-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.
Hans-Dieter Flick is delighted with his Bayern Munich team's stunning 8-2 win over Barcelona in the Champions League.
Barcelona boss Quique Setien explains just how painful his side's humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich really was.
Juventus are desperate to bring back Paul Pogba and are even reportedly willing to get rid of Paulo Dybala in order to make it happen.
Bayern Munich head coach Hans-Dieter Flick says that Robert Lewandowski can't be compared with Lionel Messi.
Diego Simeone says he feels 'bitterness and sadness' after Atletico Madrid's Champions League exit to RB Leipzig.