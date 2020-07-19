Barcelona thump Alaves to hint at promising future

La Liga, Mendizorroza – Deportivo Alaves 0 Barcelona 5 (Fati 24, Messi 34 75, Suarez 44, Semedo 57)

Ansu Fati, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez all scored as Barcelona completed their disappointing La Liga season with a 5-0 win over Alaves that at least gives them some hope for the future.

This was a dead rubber game with Real Madrid already crowned Spanish champions and Alaves safe from relegation and with no real pressure on them Barcelona turned in one of their best performances of the 2019/20 campaign.

Liga Barcelona boss Quique Setien admits disagreements with Lionel Messi YESTERDAY AT 15:54

Barca started strongly, hitting the woodwork no fewer than three times in the opening 16 minutes before Ansu finally gave them the lead, finishing off a Messi cross into the middle that was deflected and fell into his path.

The visitors doubled their lead when Messi controlled a Riqui Puig pass and finished into the back of the net. And Barca scored a third just before half time, with Suarez heading home to cap a move that involved Messi and Jordi Alba.

Nelson Semedo was introduced off the bench in the second half and added a fourth to the scoreline, firing past Roberto in the Alaves goal after being set up by Puig, with Messi scoring a fifth from an Alba cross as Barca ended a below par La Liga season on a high note.

TALKING POINT - Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig give Barca hope for the future

This has been a season to forget for Barcelona, but it has still seen them bring through Ansu and Puig into the first team. Both players demonstrated their brilliance against Alaves, with Ansu scoring his seventh Liga goal of the season and Puig giving Barca some much-needed energy and creativity through the middle of the pitch. Whoever is in charge at the Camp Nou next season must build around these two.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

There were a number of standout performers for Barcelona, with Puig, Vidal and Alba all playing well for the away side, but it was Messi who lit up this match most of all. The Argentine scored two and assisted another, also playing a key role in the Catalans’ third goal. Barca might have suffered a disappointing season, but Messi is as influential as ever. This was another demonstration of his brilliance.

PLAYER RATINGS

Alaves - Roberto 7, Martin 6, Magallan 5, Laguardia 5, Marin 5, Edgar 5, Manu 6, Camarasa 5, Burke 4, Lucas 4, Joselu 5. Subs - Fejsa 5, Pons 6, Rioja 5, Mahmoud 5, Rodriguez 5.

Barcelona - Neto 5, Roberto 7, Araujo 7, Lenglet 5, Alba 8, Vidal 7, Busquets 6, Puig 8, Messi 9, Suarez 7, Ansu 7. Subs - de Jong 5, Semedo 7, Braithwaite 5.

KEY MOMENTS

2’ Off the crossbar! That would have been the perfect start for Barcelona, with Puig finding space 25 yards out. The young midfielder got the powerful shot away, but he thumps the crossbar! Not far away at all!

12’ Vidal hits the woodwork! Puig played the ball out to the Chilean midfielder, the angle was tight but he still managed to get the shot away. Vidal's powerful effort clips off the top of the bar, though!

16’ Off the woodwork AGAIN! We have only played 16 minutes and Barcelona have hit the woodwork no fewer than three times! This time Messi clips the outside of the post following a left-footed effort from the edge of the box.

25’ GOAL! Alaves 0-1 Barcelona: Barcelona finally break the deadlock, with Ansu getting on the end of a deflected Messi cross into the middle to finish on the volley from about five yards out! That was good goalscoring instinct from the teenager. That's his seventh Liga goal of the season!

28’ Suarez should have scored! The pass in behind for the Uruguayan by Puig was perfect, Suarez was clean through on goal, but Roberto makes the save to deny him with an outstretched leg.

33’ GOAL! Alaves 0-2 Barcelona: That's a lovely goal from Barcelona and they have doubled their advantage! Roberto played the ball to Puig at the back post, he waited and waited for Messi to make a late run into the box, played the pass and the Argentine controlled it and then finished into the back of the net.

41’ VIDAL... what a save! Messi played the cross into the middle, Vidal's run was a good one and his glancing header appeared to be en route to the back of the net, but Roberto makes the save!

44’ GOAL! Alaves 0-3 Barcelona: What a brilliant goal and Barcelona do indeed have their third goal of the afternoon! Messi played the pass in behind for Alba, he volleyed a cross into the middle and Suarez was on hand to head into the back of the net. Very nice goal from the Catalans!

51’ Lenglet injury! This is a blow to Barcelona on what has been an encouraging afternoon. Lenglet has picked up an injury and the French central defender is going to have to come off here.

58’ GOAL! Alaves 0-4 Barcelona: The Catalans are out of sight! They have their fourth goal of the afternoon and it's Semedo who adds his name to the score sheet! Puig played the pass through to the Portuguese full back inside the area and he made no mistake with his finish!

75’ GOAL! Alaves 0-5 Barcelona: It's a fifth for Barcelona and a second goal for Messi! Alba got down the left wing, played the cross into the middle and the Argentine met the ball first time on the bounce volley. That was a very nice finish from Messi. He made that look oh so easy! It wasn't!

KEY STATS

Lionel Messi has scored in seven of his last nine appearances against Alaves in La Liga (nine goals in total).

Messi broke Xavi Hernandez’s record for the most assists in a single La Liga season, registering his 21st assist of the 2019/20 campaign.

18 different players scored for Barcelona over the course of the 2019/20 La Liga season.

Liga Barcelona let title slip with a whimper despite Lionel Messi free-kick 16/07/2020 AT 19:47