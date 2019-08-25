Antoine Griezmann scored twice on his Camp Nou debut for Barcelona, turning around a match which saw the Catalans come from behind to thrash Real Betis 5-2.

With Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both missing for the hosts, the pressure was on the Frenchman to deliver and he played the part of main man, scoring either side of half time to inspire Barca to their first win of the season after their defeat to Athletic Club last week.

Nabil Fekir gave Real Betis the lead after 15 minutes, angling a tremendous low finish into the far corner of the net as the visitors cut open Barcelona on the break. But Griezmann met a Sergi Roberto cross on the stretch to restore parity before half time.

Griezmann curled a left-footed finish home after 50 minutes with youngster Carles Perez adding a third for Barca soon after. Jordi Alba and substitute Arturo Vidal netted a fourth and a fifth before Loren Moron lashed home a stunner, but it was little more than a consolation goal for Real Betis.

TALKING POINT - Antoine Griezmann has found his position in this Barca team… it’s in place of Luis Suarez

The TV cameras showed Suarez smiling in the stands, but the Uruguayan striker must have been worried by what he watched tonight. Griezmann’s arrival at Barcelona this summer came attached with the question - where would he fit in? On this basis, the Frenchman is the natural successor to Suarez, who at 32 is now well into the twilight of his career. Could this be the start of a changing of the guard up front for Barcelona?

Barcelona's French forward Antoine Griezmann (R) celebrates with Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Sergi Roberto after scoring during the Spanish League football match between Barcelona and Real Betis at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 25, 2019.Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona)

Until his equaliser four minutes from half time, Griezmann had been guilty of trying to be involved in too much. He was dropping deep and attempting to link up play when Barcelona needed him to be on the end of chances. The Frenchman appeared to recognise this, however, and changed the dynamic of this match almost on his own, scoring twice and providing an assist for another. the pressure was on Griezmann to deliver on his home debut and he did.

PLAYER RATINGS

Barcelona - Ter Stegen 5, Semedo 7, Pique 6, Lenglet 5, Alba 7, Roberto 6, Busquets 8, De Jong 5, Rafinha 5, Griezmann 9, Perez 7. Subs - Vidal 6, Firpo 5, Ansu 6.

Real Betis - Dani 6, Emerson 6, Bartra 5, Sidnei 6, Pedraza 6, Carvalho 5, Guardado 5, Fekir 7, Canales 5, Tello 5, Moron 7. Subs - Lainez 5, Kaptoum 5, Joaquin 5.

KEY MOMENTS

15’ GOAL! Barcelona 0-1 Real Betis: What an impact from Fekir! This is why Real Betis paid big money to sign this guy from Lyon! It was a poor pass from Busquets, Moron then played the pass in behind for Fekir and the French international found the far corner of the net with a low finish! What a start!

Real Betis' French forward Nabil Fekir (R) celebrates after scoringGetty Images

42’ GOAL! Barcelona 1-1 Real Betis: It's an equaliser just before half time! Roberto plays a wonderful pass in behind the Real Betis defence and Griezmann is on hand to finish past Dani on the stretch. That's the Frenchman's first competitive goal for Barcelona! He's off the mark! That's a big goal.

50’ GOAL! Barcelona 2-1 Real Betis: Griezmann has scored his second and has turned this game around for Barcelona! The Frenchman cut inside on to his left foot and curled a wonderful finish into the far corner of the Real Betis net! Griezmann has truly made his mark!

57’ GOAL! Barcelona 3-1 Real Betis: It's a third goal for Barcelona and it's a first ever goal for Perez! Semedo played the pass into the youngster from the byline, he took a touch to open out his body and then side-footed a shot into the back of the Betis net! Very nice finish from Perez.

60’ GOAL! Barcelona 4-1 Real Betis: This is turning into a mauling! Barcelona have really turned this match around. Busquets played the pass in behind for Alba, he was looking for a pass, but then decided to prod a finish past Dani and into the back of the net. It's FOUR for Barca!

77’ GOAL! Barcelona 5-1 Real Betis: It's FIVE for Barcelona and now it's Vidal who gets his name on the score sheet! Griezmann played the pass square for the Chilean and he finished high into the roof of the net on the stretch. Griezmann has changed this game for the Catalans!

78’ Ansu comes on for Barcelona! This is quite the moment. Ansu comes on for his Barcelona debut and the 16-year-old becomes the second youngest player to have played for the club.

79’ GOAL! Barcelona 5-2 Real Betis: My word! What a sensational goal that is! It might not matter much in the grand scheme of things, but that's a stunner! A misplaced pass put the ball at the feet of Moron and he lashes a finish into the top corner from about 25 yards out. Wow!

KEY STATS

Antoine Griezmann became the first Barcelona's player to score a brace in his first Liga game at Camp Nou this century.

Ansu Fati at 16 years and 298 days old became the second youngest player to have ever played for Barcelona (after Vicenc Martinez, October 1941).