Getty Images
Griezmann strikes late to save Barcelona blushes
Two late Antoine Griezmann strikes saved Barcelona a lot of embarrassment in their Copa del Rey tie against Ibiza.
The Segunda B side took an early lead courtesy of Josep Caballe Martin in the ninth minute, and it looked like they might hold on for a famous victory.
Indeed, they had a second goal disallowed before Rai Nascimento hit the post with Barcelona floundering.
But Griezmann struck the equaliser in the 72nd minute - and then grabbed a winner with the last gasp, in the fourth minute of added time.
More to follow.