Donny van de Beek is Ronald Koeman's No.1 Barcelona transfer target - reports

Ajax's 23-year-old Donny van de Beek is Ronald Koeman's primary Barcelona transfer target, according to reports in Spain and France.

The highly-rated midfielder looked to be a long-term target of Real Madrid and Manchester United, but the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has made making such a deal difficult.

Van de Beek caught global attention during Ajax's run to the 2018/19 Champions League semi-finals, with fellow academy graduates Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt earning moves to Barca and Juventus the following summer.

Le10 Sport and Mundo Deportivo say the Dutch manager is a long-term admirer of the 23-year-old and wants to bring him in to the Nou Camp as soon as possible. Koeman has been managing him for the Netherlands national team.

Van De Beek told Fox Sports last week: "It is very complicated, we are talking about a very difficult period in terms of transfers.

"Nothing is certain yet, but I am still an Ajax player and I am proud to be on this team. If this whole coronavirus thing hadn't happened, it could have been different. Now there is no clarity of any kind, we have to wait and see how everything turns out in the end.

I'm still here and after all these years I still have a lot of fun. If I also play for Ajax next season, I will have a lot of fun. They won't hear me complain.

Koeman to Barca close to a conclusion

Koeman is expected to conclude negotiations on a three-year contract to manage Barcelona, Dutch media reported on Tuesday.

Koeman has a clause in his deal with the Dutch football association KNVB which allows him to break his contract if he receives an offer from Barcelona, the club he played for and began his coaching career with as assistant to Louis van Gaal.

The 57-year-old has made no secret of the fact that Barcelona would be a dream job and Dutch media said Koeman felt it was “now or never” to accept an offer from the Catalan giants.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

