Atletico Madrid missed the chance to move into La Liga’s top four as they were held to a 1-1 draw away at Espanyol.

Diego Simeone’s side came into this match with momentum behind them having won three of their last four matches in all competitions, drawing the other one, but were unable to claim the win that would have seen them draw level with Sevilla in the Spanish top flight table.

It was Espanyol who opened the scoring after 24 minutes when Raul de Tomas’ flicked finish was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Stefan Savic. The hosts could have doubled their advantage soon after, with Victor Sanchez smacking a long range strike off the crossbar.

Atleti emerged for the second half with renewed vigour and drew level just two minutes later when Saul Niguez struck a stunning volley past Diego Lopez. This hinted at a comeback for the away side, but they couldn’t complete the job as Espanyol claimed a valuable point to aid their fight against relegation.

TALKING POINT - Atletico Madrid need a striker like Raul de Tomas

This has been a transitional season for Atletico Madrid. They have experienced problems in midfield and at the back, but their most pressing need is for a new centre forward. One that scores goals. This was yet another match in which Atleti’s strikers, in this case Angel Correa, Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata, failed to contribute. Simeone desperately needs someone like de Tomas, a player who conducts play, but also, most crucially, finds the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Raul de Tomas (Espanyol)

He faded in the second half, but de Tomas’ first half display was one of the best 45-minute performances witnessed in La Liga this season. The striker has made an almighty impact since arriving at the RCDE Stadium in January, scoring in each of his first five outings for Espanyol before today, but de Tomas was everywhere in the first half, not just forcing the opening goal, but conducting his side’s play through midfield too. If Espanyol are to avoid relegation it will be through the efforts of their main man.

PLAYER RATINGS

Espanyol - Diego Lopez 6, Javi Lopez 6, Bernardo 5, Cabrera 6, Embarba 7, Didac 5, Sanchez 6, Iturraspe 5, Darder 5, Wu Lei 6, De Tomas 8. Subs - Calleri 5, Melendo 5, Pedrosa 5.

Atletico Madrid - Oblak 7, Trippier, 5 Felipe 6, Savic 5, Lodi 5, Koke 6, Thomas 5, Saul 7, Carrasco 5, Morata 4, Correa 6. Subs - Costa 5, Vitolo 5, Felix 6.

KEY MOMENTS

5’ Big chance! That could have been the opening goal for the home side! Espanyol played a quick freekick and caught the Atleti backline cold, but Wu Lei completely fluffed his lines and didn't make a connection.

24’ GOAL! Espanyol 1-0 Atletico Madrid: He's done it again! De Tomas is back in the Espanyol team after injury and he has his fifth goal in his fifth game! Wu Lei played the cross into the near post and de Tomas flicked a finish past Oblak via a very big deflection off Savic! It might go down as an own goal.

36’ Off the crossbar! So close to being a second Espanyol goal! Sanchez unleashed a strike from about 25 yards out, Oblak got fingertips to it and the ball comes crashing off the Atletico Madrid crossbar!

47’ GOAL! Espanyol 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Wow! What a goal and what a response from Atletico Madrid at the start of the second half! Saul strikes a shot on the full volley from the edge of the box and the ball flashes past Lopez and into the back of the net! That is a peach from Saul!

61’ Did that hit the post?! Felix's cut back picks up a deflection off Lopez and then spins on to the base of the post! The angle was too tight for Morata to force it over the line under pressure. What a scramble!

90’ That was the chance to win it! Darder ended up free 10 yards out from goal, but he had to generate all the power himself with the header and Oblak made the diving save to prevent the Espanyol winner!

KEY STATS

Atletico Madrid have kept just one clean sheet in their last nine matches.