Ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery returns to coaching with Villarreal role

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery has made his return to coaching by taking up the vacant managerial role at Villarreal.

The Spaniard, who had previously coached the likes of Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain, has been out of work since being sacked by the Gunners in November.

Europa League Under-fire Emery: My future is today and tomorrow 27/11/2019 AT 13:06

He has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at El Madrigal, his first club in Spain since he left Sevilla in 2016.

Emery had previously coached Villarreal's local rivals Valencia between 2008 and 2012, having started his career with roles at Lorca, then Almeria.

Play Icon WATCH Arsenal confident of keeping him, but Aubameyang wants Barcelona move – Euro Papers 00:01:24

He also enjoyed a brief spell in Russia, coaching Spartak Moscow for six months in 2012.

He replaces Javier Calleja at Villarreal and will inherit a team who finished fifth in La Liga, sealing Europa League qualification.

Europa League Emery rests Ozil for Arsenal's Frankfurt trip 18/09/2019 AT 18:51