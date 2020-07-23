Football
Liga

Ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery returns to coaching with Villarreal role

Arsenal's Spanish head coach Unai Emery

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery has made his return to coaching by taking up the vacant managerial role at Villarreal.

The Spaniard, who had previously coached the likes of Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain, has been out of work since being sacked by the Gunners in November.

Europa League

He has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at El Madrigal, his first club in Spain since he left Sevilla in 2016.

Emery had previously coached Villarreal's local rivals Valencia between 2008 and 2012, having started his career with roles at Lorca, then Almeria.

He also enjoyed a brief spell in Russia, coaching Spartak Moscow for six months in 2012.

He replaces Javier Calleja at Villarreal and will inherit a team who finished fifth in La Liga, sealing Europa League qualification.

Liga

Atletico Madrid finish third, Real Sociedad, Granada qualify for Europe

19/07/2020 AT 21:39
What's On