Quique Setien got off to a winning start as Barcelona boss with Lionel Messi netting a late winner against 10-man Granada at the Camp Nou.

The Catalans had to wait for the breakthrough, dominating the majority of possession, but struggling to break down a stubborn opposition defence. Granada could have found the net themselves with Yan Brice Eteki striking the post with a long-range drive in the second half.

However, the visitors were reduced to 10 men shortly after when German Sanchez was foolishly shown a second yellow card for fouling Messi. That left Granada short-handed and ultimately crippled them.

Messi rolled home the opener, and winner, with 14 minutes left to play, finishing a move which involved Riqui Puig, Antoine Griezmann and Arturo Vidal. It was a demonstration of what Setien wants from his new team.

TALKING POINT - ‘Tiki-Taka’ is back at Barcelona

The biggest criticism of Ernesto Valverde as Barcelona boss was that his pragmatism diluted the club’s famed philosophy. On this showing, though, ‘Tiki-Taka’ is back at the Camp Nou with Barca claiming 83% of possession in this win over Granada. They will need to be more creative and ruthless in attack going forward, but Barcelona fans will surely be pleased with how this was much more of a traditionally typical display from their team.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

There was a level of intrigue over how and where Messi would play in a Setien team. The Argentine still had something of a free reign to roam wherever he liked, but was largely positioned as the man to lead the line through the centre. This gave Messi the kind of influence he hasn’t had for a number of years. Rather than driving from deep, he was the one on the end of the attacking moves and that resulted in the winning goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

Barcelona - Ter Stegen 5, Roberto 6, Pique 5, Umtiti 6, Alba 8, Busquets 7, Rakitic 5, Vidal 6, Messi 8, Griezmann 7, Ansu 6. Subs - Perez 5, Arthur 5, Puig 7.

Granada - Silva 6, Diaz 5, German 4, Duarte 6, Foulquier 7, Gonalons 5, Eteki 6, Azeez 5, Vadillo 4, Machis 5, Fernandez 5. Subs - Puertas 5, Herrera 5, Martinez 5.

KEY MOMENTS

23’ Across the face of goal! That's the closest Barcelona have come to breaking the deadlock. It was a lovely pass in behind from Griezmann, but Ansu couldn't connect with Alba's pass across the face.

44’ MESSI... into the side netting! Half of the Camp Nou thought that was in the back of the net, but Messi could only find the side netting after being set up for the first time shot by Alba. What a connection those two have.

69’ Off the inside of the post! That's the closest we have come to a goal! Eteki takes aim from 20 yards out, he beats Ter Stegen with the low drive, but the powerful shot comes back off the inside of the post!

71’ SENT OFF! Granada have been reduced to 10 men. Sanchez has been shown a second yellow card. He hacked down Messi and the away side have shot themselves in the foot here. What a foolish thing to do.

76’ GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 Granada: At long, long last Barcelona have taken the lead! The Setien era is up and running at the Camp Nou! Puig won the ball high up the pitch, there was then a wonderful passing move between Busquets, Vidal and Messi and the former passed into the back of the net. What a goal!

KEY STATS

Barcelona became the sixth team to score 50 or more goals in Europe’s top five leagues this season after Manchester City (64), Liverpool (52), RB Leipzig (51), Bayern Munich (50) and PSG (50).

Lionel Messi (17) has overtaken Karim Benzema (16) as the Spanish Liga player with the most goals in all competitions this season.

Barcelona attempted 508 passes in the first half against Granada and became the first La Liga team to attempt more than 500 passes in a single half and not score since the 2005/06 season.