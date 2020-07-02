Footage shows Diego Simeone’s surprise at Antoine Griezmann’s late introduction

Diego Simeone’s reaction to the late introduction of Antoine Griezmann can be seen in new footage from Barcelona’s draw with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Griezmann was brought on in second-half stoppage time as Barcelona chased a winner, but the result ended 2-2 to hand Real Madrid the advantage in the Liga title race.

With Griezmann having played under Simeone before moving to Barcelona, the Atletico boss could not hide his surprise at seeing his former player substituted on so late in the game – almost a year after moving for €120m.

The footage appears to show Griezmann and Simeone sharing a joke, with the forward letting out a wry smile before replacing Arturo Vidal.

Griezmann appears to have fallen out of favour under Quique Setien, who is under pressure at Barca given they have relinquished their lead to Real Madrid.

Setien has started Griezmann just once in Barca’s last four games. Previously the Frenchman had enjoyed a run of 19 straight starts in the league from November to June.

Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite and the emergence of Riqui Puig have forced Setien to chop and change since the restart, although Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez remain regular starters.

