Neymar left Barcelona for the French champions in a world record move in 2017 but his time in the capital has been dogged by reports of unrest.

He attempted to force through a move in the summer which led to some fans turning against him at the Parc des Princes.

He has scored 16 goals in 19 games for the champions as they have again moved comfortably to the top of Ligue 1, and Barca's great rivals Real Madrid reportedly sent representatives to Paris at the start of the season to meet with him about moving to the Bernabeu.

"I've said it many times, on a sporting level, Ney is one of the best in the world and I would love for him to return," said Messi.

" He is really looking forward to coming back, he always seemed sorry. "

"He did a lot to return [here] and that would be the first step to try to arrive."