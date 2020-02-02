Ansu Fati became the youngest player to score a La Liga brace in the 21st century as his double gave Barcelona a 2-1 win over Levante.

Quique Setien’s side came into the game having watched Real Madrid open up a six-point lead at the top of La Liga with a derby win over Atletico Madrid on Saturday, but they stuck with their fiercest rivals with a victory of their own.

Ansu opened the scoring after the half-hour mark, slotting a finish under Aitor Fernandez after being threaded through by Messi. And the duo combined again just two minutes later, with the 17-year-old sending a shot into the back of the net through the legs of the Levante goalkeeper.

Levante had a number of opportunities to get back into the game in the second half, but could only find the net in stoppage time when Ruben Rochina had a deflected strike flash past Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but it was too late for the away side as Barca cruised to a crucial three points.

TALKING POINT - Barcelona are starting to find their stride under Quique Setien

The first few performances with Setien at the helm were a little worrying for Barcelona. They saw plenty of the ball, but created next to nothing in the final third, scraping past Granada and Ibiza before losing to Valencia. But the past two games have seen the Catalans quicken their play in the final third and the goals have followed, scoring seven against Leganes and Levante. This was much more like it.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

The teenager had looked more like a teenager in recent weeks, perhaps bucking under the pressure being piled on his young shoulders. However, this performance served as a reminder of what Ansu offers and why Barcelona believe he is the natural heir to Messi, bagging a brace. Unlike so many players of his age, Ansu has a final product to his play.

PLAYER RATINGS

Barcelona: Ter Stegen 7, Semedo 8, Lenglet 5, Pique 5, Alba 5, Busquets 6, De Jong 5, Rakitic 7, Messi 8, Griezmann 6, Ansu 9. Subs - Roberto 6, Arthur, 5 Puig 4.

Levante: Aitor 7, Tono 5, Vezo 5, Postigo 5, Rochina 7, Miramon 5, Roger 6, Morales 6, Melero 7, Campana 5, Vukcevic 5. Subs - Hernani 6, Bardhi 5, Mayoral 4.

KEY MOMENTS

17’ Griezmann should score! That was a real opportunity for Barcelona to open the scoring with Griezmann played in behind the Levante defence, but his prodded shot dribbles past the far post.

27’ Big save from Aitor! What a stop from the Levante goalkeeper! A Barcelona passing move presented Messi with the clear shooting opportunity inside the box, but his powerful effort was saved by Aitor!

30’ GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 Levante: There's the opening goal and it's Ansu who puts the ball in the back of the net! Messi played a threaded pass through for the teenager and he showed great composure to slot the finish underneath Aitor. A very nice goal from the home team! They are ahead.

31’ GOAL! Barcelona 2-0 Levante: Two minutes, two goals! It's Ansu again! And another Messi assist! The Argentine played the pass to the teenager inside the box, he got the shot away and the ball squeezed through the legs of Aitor who just couldn't react quickly enough to the effort.

37’ SEMEDO... off the bar! So close to a third goal in the space of just seven minutes! Semedo burst down the right side, showed great feet inside the box and then thundered an effort off the top of the bar!

55’ Levante should have scored! That was a golden opportunity for the away side to get back into this one. Morales bursts into the box, his effort is saved by Ter Stegen and Rochina blasts over the bar! What a chance!

88’ Another HUGE chance! Levante have had no shortage of opportunities in this second half. This time it's Roger who is presented with a golden chance, but he fires clear over the crossbar. Oh dear.

90+3’ GOAL! Barcelona 2-1 Levante: Levante have got a goal back, but it's surely too late for them. Rochina took a first-time shot from 20 yards out, it might have picked up a slight deflection on its way through, and Ter Stegen couldn't reach quickly enough, palming the ball into the corner of his net.

KEY STATS